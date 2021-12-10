News / Metro

Two-track invasive surgery tool developed by city hospital

Device beats limits of traditional spinal endoscopy surgical instruments, and allows more complicated operations, says Shanghai10th People's Hospital.
Ti Gong

Dr He Shisheng from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital uses the newly developed spinal endoscopy for minimally invasive surgery.

Medical experts from Shanghai 10th People's Hospital have collaborated on the development of a new spinal endoscopy surgical tool that allows doctors to do minimally invasive operations more conveniently and effectively.

"There are many limitations to current minimally invasive surgery because the traditional spinal endoscopy accesses a small space that only allows doctors to use special equipment for simple surgery," said Dr He Shisheng, director of orthopedics at the hospital.

His team spent over five years developing a V-shaped bichannel spinal endoscopy instrument, the world's first such tool offering two surgical routes. They allow doctors to carry out more complicated operations and improve safety and results. Its development has been supported by a domestic pharmaceutical company.

"A traditional endoscopy takes only one surgical route allowing the operation of one single appliance. It can't meet the demand for complicated cases and limits surgery effects and efficiency," He said.

"Using a traditional endoscopy is like eating with a tooth pick, while using this bichannel endoscopy is like eating with chopsticks, greatly improving flexibility," He added.

"We have applied for patents at home and abroad and launched training centers in different regions in the nation to promote its use."

He said overseas training sites are planned to enhance international promotion of the new equipment.

The current minimally invasive devices have been developed by Western countries and there are few innovative equivalents from China.

Ti Gong

Surgery with the newly-developed equipment.

