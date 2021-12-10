Six injured in downtown traffic accident

The accident took place at the intersection of Zhaojiabang and Tianping Roads in Xuhui District.

Six people were injured in a Friday afternoon traffic accident, Shanghai police said.

The accident took place at the intersection of Zhaojiabang and Tianping roads in Xuhui District at 2:11pm.

It was caused by a bus bumping into a car in front of it when both were waiting at a red light, police said.

Several people crossing the street in front of the car were run over.

One was in a critical situation, but the others didn't sustain life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, a 58-year-old man surnamed Li, has been controlled by the police.

Li was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and probably caused the accident through human error, according to police.

An investigation is underway.