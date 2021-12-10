News / Metro

Six injured in downtown traffic accident

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:01 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0
The accident took place at the intersection of Zhaojiabang and Tianping Roads in Xuhui District.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:01 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0

Six people were injured in a Friday afternoon traffic accident, Shanghai police said.

The accident took place at the intersection of Zhaojiabang and Tianping roads in Xuhui District at 2:11pm.

It was caused by a bus bumping into a car in front of it when both were waiting at a red light, police said.

Several people crossing the street in front of the car were run over.

One was in a critical situation, but the others didn't sustain life-threatening injuries.

The bus driver, a 58-year-old man surnamed Li, has been controlled by the police.

Li was not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and probably caused the accident through human error, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     