New section of Metro Line 18 to open by month's end

  21:02 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0
The section extends from Yuqiao Station in the Pudong New Area to South Changjiang Road Station in Baoshan District and passes through Yangpu District, with a total of 18 stations.
The north section of Metro Line 18 phase 1 will open by the end of this month, Shanghai Metro said on Friday.

The section extends from Yuqiao Station in the Pudong New Area to South Changjiang Road Station in Baoshan District and passes through Yangpu District, with a total of 18 stations.

Passengers can interchange to 12 other Metro lines at nine of the stations on the new line. At Longyang Road Station, passengers will be able to interchange between Metro lines 2, 7, 16 and 18 and the maglev line.

Also, Fudan University and the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics have been added to the list of the city's universities and colleges that have Metro stations close to their campuses and named after them.

The south section from Hangtou to Yuqiao stations opened at the end of 2020.

This line is the first in Shanghai where every station has no drop ceilings and is in a unified industrial style.

Floor heights were raised 1.5 meters to make the stations more spacious, and exposed tubes and wires are easier to maintain, the Metro company said.

  • Longyang Road Station

  • Longyang Road Station

  • Longyang Road Station

  • Danyang Road Station, themed on the past and the present of Huangpu riverside in Yangpu District.

  • Danyang Road Station, themed on the past and the present of Huangpu riverside in Yangpu District.

  • The past and the present of the riverside.

  • The past and the present of the riverside.

  • Fudan University Station

  • Fudan University Station

  • Fudan University Station

  • Lianxi Road Station. "Lianxi" in Chinese literally means lotus creek.

  • Lianxi Road Station. "Lianxi" in Chinese literally means lotus creek.

As one of the last Metro lines built in the central part of the city, several stations were especially challenging to build.

The Jiangpu Road Station in Yangpu District, which the line shares with Line 8, is the first large Metro station on the Chinese mainland that was completely excavated underground with a shallow covering. By applying this construction method, the project reduced its effect on traffic on busy Kongjiang Road and was completed on schedule, Shanghai Metro said.

This station has exits that directly connect to Xinhua Hospital, and is expected to relieve nearby parking pressure.

A diagram of Metro Line 18 phase 1

