Shanghai moderately polluted, cold front coming

A new round of cold front is said to arrive in the city on Saturday night, and it will be rainy and cloudy on Sunday.

Shanghai was moderately polluted on Friday morning due to pollutants brought in by wind from other areas in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The situation improved in the afternoon. The city's air quality is expected to remain slightly polluted until Saturday morning, and improve to good in the afternoon as a wind blows from the northeast, which will blow off the pollutants, according to the city's ecology and environment bureau.

It will be rainy and cloudy on Sunday with a high around 12 degrees Celsius and a low around 5, said the meteorological center.

"The pollution started on Thursday evening," said Wang Qian, an official at the city's environment monitoring center. "As the wind was slight and the humidity was high, last night was conducive to the accumulation of pollutants."

As of 7pm, Jinshan District had moderate air pollution, with the concentration of PM2.5 over 160 micrograms per cubic meter, while other districts were slightly polluted.

The temperature is forecast to get back to 16 degrees next Wednesday and drop to under 10 degrees next Saturday.