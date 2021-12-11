COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 new imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from Russia, DR Congo, the UK, Ukraine, the Republic of Congo and Israel. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 case were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 3.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on December 6.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on December 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Ukraine who arrived at the local airport on December 7.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo who arrived at the local airport on December 7.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on December 8.

All the patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 129 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,518 imported cases, 2,460 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.