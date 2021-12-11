News / Metro

Original Chinese musical hits the right note

"No Longer Human" is based on a 1948 Japanese autobiographical novel by Osamu Dazai.
The original Chinese musical "No Longer Human" debuted at the Shanghai Grand Theater on Friday.

Based on a 1948 Japanese autobiographical novel by Osamu Dazai, the musical features visually impressive scenes to portray the pain, struggles and complicated emotional world of a troubled man.

Scores of the 30 songs in the production were created by famous Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn, who has used music to express the strong feelings of the characters.

The performance of young musical actors Bai Jugang and Liu Lingfei was hailed at the premiere.

The musical will stage 12 performances at the Shanghai Grand Theater through December 19.

"No Longer Human" features visually impressive scenes.

The musical portrays the complicated emotional world of a troubled man.

