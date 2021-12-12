News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 new imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from the UK and Israel, a Spanish, a Japanese, an American, two Germans. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.
Eight imported COVID-19 case were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 3 via Finland.

The second patient is a Spanish spending holidays in Spain who arrived at the local airport on December 7.

The third patient is a Japanese living in Japan who arrived at the local airport on November 21.

The fourth patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in the UK, and the fifth patient, an American studying in the UK, arrived at the local airport on December 8 on the same flight via Denmark.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on December 8.

The seventh patient is German living in Germany who arrived at the local airport on December 8.

The eighth patient is a German studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 10 via Finland.

All the patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 126 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,526 imported cases, 2,462 have been discharged upon recovery and 64 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
