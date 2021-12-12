News / Metro

Shanghai 6th People's Hospital assists rural care

Local leading public hospitals are furthering their grassroots services offering more convenient and high-quality care to rural residents.
Local leading public hospitals are furthering their grassroots services offering more convenient and high-quality care to rural residents.

Shanghai 6th People's Hospital announced it will introduce its medical resources to Jingang Village of rural Fengxian District on Sunday.

Four leading experts on endocrine metabolism, traditional Chinese medicine, general medicine and nutrition were hired as medical consultants for the Xidu Subdistrict Neighborhood Health Center in Fengxian. They will cultivate and train general physicians there, offer medical instruction and improve grassroots medical capability.

There are more than 1,100 people over 60 years old at Jingang Village, covering one third of the total population.

The village has organized 22 residents' health management groups under the direction of general physicians at the neighborhood health center.

Chen Fang from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital said the cooperation between the hospital and Fengxian can help introduce high-end medical resource from leading public hospitals to the community and villages.

This will improve local health capability, enhance residents' ability for self management and achieve a whole-coverage of health services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
