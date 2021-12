The Bund Finance Center has launched its Christmas celebrations, which will last until the New Year.

SSI ļʱ



The Bund Finance Center has launched its Christmas celebrations – "Time of Joy."

The celebrations, which will last until the New Year, include a Christmas bazaar, jazz performance, wine-tasting party, small concerts, art exhibition and parade.

A 13-meter-high Christmas tree at the mall is lit up for a romantic and joyous festive ambiance.

Its art installation and decorations also feature elements of "Angry Birds."