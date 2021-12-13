COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from South Korea, Serbia, Thailand, the Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

Five imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in South Korea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 6.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on November 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on November 28.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in the Republic of Congo, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in Ethiopia, arrived at the local airport on the same flight on December 7.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,531 imported cases, 2,465 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.