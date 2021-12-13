News / Metro

Shanghai residents commemorate victims of Nanjing Massacre

Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
Monday marked China's eighth National Memorial Day for the Nanjing Massacre 84 years ago, known as one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
Shanghai residents commemorate victims of Nanjing Massacre
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Flowers are placed outside the Sihang Warehouse.

White chrysanthemum flowers were placed by Shanghai residents outside the Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial on Monday to mourn the victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

Today marks China's eighth National Memorial Day for the Nanjing Massacre 84 years ago, known as one of the most barbaric episodes of World War II.

It took place when invading Japanese troops captured the city of Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu Province on December 13, 1937. Over six weeks, they brutally killed about 300,000 Chinese civilians and unarmed soldiers.

About seven weeks before the massacre, the Sihang Warehouse along Suzhou Creek in Shanghai witnessed one of the bloodiest episodes of the city's wartime history. A battalion of about 420 Chinese soldiers engaged in a fierce four-day fight with the invading Japanese army.

This morning, local residents volunteered to commemorate the victims and pay tribute to Chinese soldiers. Immigration inspection officials also came. They took off their hats and placed white flowers at the site.

"We must come here today. We should remember history and also tell the next generation about it," said visitor Mo Songwei.

Due to the pandemic, the regular memorial ceremony was not held to avoid crowds. But a WeChat mini program for the memorial was launched, allowing people to light a virtual candle online for peace.

Shanghai residents commemorate victims of Nanjing Massacre
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

In 2014, China's top legislature designated December 13 as National Memorial Day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

Also, the Chinese government has preserved the survivors' written and video documentation, which was listed by UNESCO in the Memory of the World Registry in 2015.

Eleven survivors passed away this year, making the number of officially registered survivors be only 61, with an average age of 91 years old.

Shanghai residents commemorate victims of Nanjing Massacre
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Suzhou Creek
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     