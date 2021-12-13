Four live beetles seized by postal customs

Shanghai Post Office Customs seized four live beetles in two batches of illegal imported parcels, customs officers said on Monday.

Shanghai Post Office Customs recently seized four live beetles in two batches of illegal imported parcels, customs officers said on Monday.

The beetles weigh 130 grams in total and belong to the Dynastes and Spodistessp species.

The inbound parcels containing the beetles were falsely declared as "daily necessaries," according to the officers.

The officers remind that apart from dogs and cats with official animal quarantine and vaccination certificates, it is prohibited to bring or post live animals into China.