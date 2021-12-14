COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from the US, Thailand, Zambia and Singapore. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 5.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on November 28.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Zambia who arrived at the local airport on November 23.

The fourth to sixth patients are a Chinese family working and living in Singapore, who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 6.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,537 imported cases, 2,467 have been discharged upon recovery and 70 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.