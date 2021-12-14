Shanghai reiterates need for heightened health awareness during holiday season

With the arrival of Christmas and the New Year, health officials reiterated the importance of reducing gatherings for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The city has entered the peak season for diseases like flu and chicken pox, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, which requires people to maintain heightened awareness regarding infectious disease prevention and control, said the Shanghai Health Promotion Center on Tuesday.

Proper personal hygiene, wearing a mask when in public places and receiving vaccination are all effective measures.

