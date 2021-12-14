News / Metro

Shanghai's advertising industry to enjoy increased support

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:42 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0
Shanghai will be turned into an international digital advertisement hub with efforts increased in a number of areas, according to a guideline released on Tuesday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:42 UTC+8, 2021-12-14       0

Shanghai will be turned into an international digital advertisement hub with efforts increased in a number of areas, according to a guideline released on Tuesday.

The guideline, the first of its kind targeting the development of the digital advertising industry in the nation, was jointly released by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation and the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information.

By the end of last month, Shanghai had registered 558,000 advertising businesses, including 8,403 foreign-funded ones, according to the administration.

They recorded a combined revenue of nearly 200 billion yuan (US$30.76 billion) through the year with that from Internet media accounting for over 60 percent.

The city will develop new digital advertisement business models, step up technology applications, create an innovation design hotspot, promote intellectual property rights' standard implementation and international exchange and cooperation, and fuel the development of the digital advertisement industry with financial services, according to the guideline.

The development of vlog, webcast and social e-commerce networking platforms will be accelerated.

The city will draft a batch of digital advertisement standards and enhance monitoring in the area at the same time.

Advertising companies are encouraged to apply digital technology in their creation of original works.

Leading digital advertisement companies in the city with outstanding innovation performance and science and technology advantages will be delivered support, and small-and-medium-sized companies with development potentials will be nurtured, according to the guideline.

Cross-border trade services in the advertisement industry will be promoted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     