COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 imported patients reported

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 7.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the local airport on December 1.

Both new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,542 imported cases, 2,471 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.