Book sheds light on family rules of venerated CPC members

Shanghai Archives released a new book on Thursday, which focuses on family guidance from respected members of the Communist Party of China.
Book sheds light on family rules of venerated CPC members
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Photos of Chairman Mao and his two daughters Li Min and Li Na in the book "The inheritance of guiding hearts."


Shanghai Archives released a new book on Thursday, which focuses on family guidance from respected members of the Communist Party of China.

The publication titled "The inheritance of guiding hearts" features some 240 artifacts, including a collection of letters and notes written by revolutionaries such as Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai and Deng Xiaoping, to their children comprising family rules and instructions.

Also showcased are accounts of family discipline from revolutionary martyrs, including telegrapher Li Bai and Yu Xiusong, the first secretary of the Shanghai Socialist Youth League.

Xu Weiwan, curator of the archives, said the book collates and reviews the noble qualities of senior revolutionists through their family rules, which aims to inspire and educate Chinese people, especially today's young generation.

A large number of historical photos are included to show the legacy of these Party members. Some photos are from the State Archives Administration of China, which are being published for the first time.

Several handwritten letters from Chairman Mao are displayed to highlight his family rules: Never practice favoritism, never support relatives with power and never make profit for old friends.

In one letter from October 1947 to Mao Anying, his eldest son, Chairman Mao writes: "One can always make progress no matter what he studies or does, with passion, perseverance and no vanity of individualism."

Book sheds light on family rules of venerated CPC members
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The family photos of Deng Xiaoping in the book "The inheritance of guiding hearts."

Premier Zhou warned his family members never to disclose their relationship with him or to show off. He also asked them to never take government vehicles, hold dinners or present gifts. Zhou listed 10 strict disciplines that all his family members should obey.

Late Chinese leader Deng asked his grandchildren to acquire skills, be they advanced or simple, so as to contribute to the country.

"The establishment of the century-old CPC is based on the faith and family traditions of generations of CPC members," said Su Zhiliang, a Shanghai Normal University history professor.

"The family customs of the respected CPC members should be widely promoted among the young people," he added.

Yu Min, stepson of Yu Xiusong, said the early guidance from his stepfather when he was a boy had played key role in his later achievements. He suggested publishing a series of picture story books about the family traditions of early CPC members to students across the country.

The archives published another book – "The Memory of the Republic" – on Thursday, which is a collection of historical stories during the revolution, construction and reform of the country.

People who experienced the key historical moments, such as guards of the founding ceremony of the People's Republic of China in 1949, were invited to tell their stories for the book.

Book sheds light on family rules of venerated CPC members
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An old photo of then Premier Zhou Enlai when he studied in Europe.

Book sheds light on family rules of venerated CPC members
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The newly released book "The inheritance of guiding hearts."

Book sheds light on family rules of venerated CPC members
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The new book "The Memory of the Republic."

