COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 new imported patients reported

They are Chinese returning from Serbia, Ethiopia and Israel. Meanwhile, four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 11.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on November 30.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on December 1.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 2,545 imported cases, 2,471 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.



Four imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 387 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.