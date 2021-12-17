Shanghai Library to reopen on December 18

The Shanghai Library has finished closed-loop management for medical screening. Readers can visit the library from December 18 after reservation.

According to the statement, the library has finished medical screening targeting relevant people and the venue, following the requirement of the prevention and control of the coronavirus.

The library has been closed for medical screening since Wednesday.

No new locally transmitted cases were reported in Shanghai on Thursday.