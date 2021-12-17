News / Metro

Shanghai doctor granted key international role in stroke treatment

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:48 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
Dr Zhao Jing, from Fudan University's Minhang District Central Hospital, has become a co-chairperson of a World Stroke Organisation committee.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:48 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0

A Shanghai doctor has been named a co-chairperson of the pre-hospital medical committee of the World Stroke Organization.

The committee, a new branch of the organization, consists of seven leading medical experts on stroke prevention and control from home and abroad.

Dr Zhao Jing, from Fudan University's Minhang District Central Hospital, will share the role with Liu Renyu, from the University of Pennsylvania.

The two co-chairpersons will work with the seven experts to study key issues in pre-hospital service for stroke treatment.

The World Stroke Organization is the only international organization focused on stroke prevention, treatment and control.

Strokes account for one-fifth of deaths in China and are a leading artery disease with high incidence, high mortality, high disability rate and high relapse.

The first 4.5 hours after a stroke happens is the key time for effective rescue and recovery. When a person has a stroke, every second that goes by is crucial, as the brain tissue and neurons begin to fade away, experts said.

So Chinese experts have focused on pre-hospital intervention for strokes in recent years and have been promoting education to arouse public awareness on stroke identification.

"Many patients and families fail to identify strokes in time and miss the best opportunity for treatment," said Zhao, who has been involved in stroke education for many years.

She has worked with her team to develop short videos to promote public education and organize training for community doctors, residents and students.

Shanghai doctor granted key international role in stroke treatment
Ti Gong

Dr Zhao Jing (left) discusses with her colleagues on the treatment of a stroke patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     