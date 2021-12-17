News / Metro

Third dose of Chinese vaccines effective against Omicron

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
The third dose of China's COVID-19 vaccines is effective against the Omicron and Delta variants, Shanghai's top coronavirus expert said on Friday.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-17       0
Third dose of Chinese vaccines effective against Omicron
Dong Jun / SHINE

A Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

The third dose of China's COVID-19 vaccines is effective against the Omicron and Delta variants, Shanghai's top coronavirus expert said on Friday.

According to the latest evaluation, booster shots of domestic vaccines have a "neutralization effect" on the variants, as well as the potential to reduce the occurrence of serious cases, said Dr Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai's COVID-19 treatment team.

"We will get through the last cold winter together with the international community and welcome a normal and stable life next year," Zhang said in an article on his Weibo microblog account.

Zhang said booster shots, extensive "public health measures" and China's "zero tolerance" strategy are the most effective measures to deal with Omicron, which spreads more quickly than other variants.

"It is the most difficult time for human beings to fight against viruses," said Zhang.

He said Chinese research teams will finish preparing effective response strategies to Omicron within three weeks.

The National Center for Infectious Diseases, for instance, has launched clinical trials for new COVID-19 antibodies, including some targeting small-molecule drugs, which will be unveiled by the end of 2021.

A Hong Kong research team has found the first two vaccine shots can help prevent the spread of Omicron. The new variant can duplicate more quickly in the bronchus than the Delta variant.

The Hong Kong and international teams have proved a third vaccine shot can effectively reduce symptoms of the coronavirus-induced pneumonia and help control hospitalization and death rates, according to Zhang.

"The Chinese experience of containing the spread of COVID-19 has become the common choice of the world," he said.

China's zero-tolerance strategy has mitigated the recent smattering of Delta cases in some parts of China within four weeks, he added.

The Omicron variant was detected in Tianjin in a person who arrived from overseas earlier this month, becoming the first known Omicron infection found on the Chinese mainland.

Another Omicron-infected patient, who had previously been in Shanghai, was later confirmed in Guangzhou. The 67-year-old man entered China from Canada on November 27, and had since been quarantined at a designated venue in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Weibo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     