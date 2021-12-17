News / Metro

Three held for organizing licentious activities

Zhu Yuting
Three men have been sued by Shanghai procurators as they gathered people to engage in homosexual bondage-style SM activities in Shanghai, Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province and other places around the country, Xuhui District's procurators said on Friday.

The three, surnamed Tang, Li and Wu, aged 52, 41 and 29, respectively, were arrested by Shanghai police on June 14 for organizing licentious activities in the name of a live action role-playing game, according to the indictment.

After an investigation, the procurators found the three had organized these kind of activities four times between last December and this June.

They hosted the first activity in a villa house in Xixi national wetland area in Hangzhou, the second and fourth in Shanghai hotels and the third in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Procurators are seeking jail terms of eight months for Tang and seven months for Li and Wu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
