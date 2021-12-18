COVID-19 in Shanghai: 1 new local case, 12 imported infections

The local patient is a 33-year-old male who is a colleague of the patient confirmed on December 7. He has been placed under quarantine since then and tested positive yesterday.

One locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 12 imported infections were reported in the city on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The local patient is a 33-year-old male who is a colleague of the patient confirmed on December 7. He has been placed under quarantine since December 7 and tested positive yesterday. All people who had contacts with him have already been put under medical observation.

Of all the 388 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Seven are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

The first imported patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 7.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on November 12.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Mozambique, the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Zambia, the fifth patient, a Chinese working in South Africa, and the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Malawi, took the same flight via Ethiopia and arrived at the local airport on November 14.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on November 3.

The eighth and the ninth patients, Chinese studying in the UK, and the 10th patient, a Chinese working in Spain, took the same flight via Spain and arrived at the local airport on December 14.

The 11th patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on November 14.

The 12th patient is a Chinese working in Nigeria who arrived at the local airport on November 15.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 219 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,557 imported cases, 2,475 have been discharged upon recovery and 82 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.