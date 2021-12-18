News / Metro

Cemetery reading pavilion gives voice to mourning

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:26 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
Shanghai resident Sun Qi read out a poem for her deceased family members at a newly launched reading pavilion inside Fu Shou Yuan Cemetery.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:26 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
Cemetery reading pavilion gives voice to mourning
Ti Gong

The reading pavilion at Fu Shou Yuan Cemetery.

Cemetery reading pavilion gives voice to mourning
Ti Gong

A man reads at the pavilion on Saturday.

Wearing a headset and following the beat of soft music, Shanghai resident Sun Qi read out a poem for her deceased family members at a newly launched reading pavilion inside Fu Shou Yuan Cemetery in Qingpu District.

The tomb has introduced new ways of memorial before this year's dongzhi, or Winter Solstice. Among them is a reading pavilion, which is about the size of a telephone booth, for people mourning their dead, beloved ones.

Dongzhi, like Qingming Festival, is a time when Chinese people pay their respects to their ancestors. It falls on December 21 this year, while the tomb-sweeping period has started early December.

"I hope there is someone like you who is as brilliant as the dawn on a hill," Sun read affectionately.

The reading pavilion covering about 2.5 square meters has been equipped with electronic screen, headset, chair, air-conditioning and microphone. It can accommodate two people.

"It is a fresh and unique experience for people to pay tribute to their family members," said Sun.

Tomb sweepers are able to read out a home letter, some memorial words or family precepts at the space with a recording and broadcasting system.

The reading record will be uploaded to the online memorial platform of the tomb and kept at its online memorial hall.

The system has also collected a large number of beautiful poems and articles for people who want to make a reading.

"We hope to provide another way of expression for tomb sweepers and convey the message and emotional power of voice," said a tomb staffer Li Lin.

Cemetery reading pavilion gives voice to mourning
Ti Gong

The reading pavilion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     