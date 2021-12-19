Seminar urges greater support for female students

Schools were called on to build gender-friendly campuses at a seminar held in Shanghai.

Schools were called on to build gender-friendly campuses at a seminar held in Shanghai.

Chen Yan, professor of Fudan University, pinpointed the lack of consideration at campuses, giving an example of sports facilities.

"No matter in universities or in primary schools, sports facilities are more masculinized," Chen said.

"Usually, at the center of the stadium, there is a soccer field, mostly used by boy students. While what athletic activities are favored by girl students is not given much thought."

Weng Wenlei, vice chairman of the Shanghai Women's Federation, said gender inequality usually appears as a problem around the age of 18.

"When girls grow to adults, they gradually feel the pressures of social stereotypes such as women should stay home and take care of families," Weng said.

"Parents and teachers should raise girls' awareness of gender equality. They have the right to choose to go all out in work."

The seminar was co-held by the Shanghai Women's Federation and Shanghai Education Commission.