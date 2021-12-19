News / Metro

Shanghai lawyers donate 1 million yuan to Hulunbuir children in need.

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0
Despite the shivering cold weather, Shanghai's lawyers gave a heart-warming donation on Saturday to young people who are orphaned or disabled in Hulunbuir.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0
Shanghai lawyers donate 1 million yuan to Hulunbuir children in need.
Sun Chao / SHINE

Lawyers watch a video during the donation ceremony on Saturday.

Despite the shivering cold weather, Shanghai's lawyers gave a heart-warming donation on Saturday to young people who are orphaned or disabled in Hulunbuir, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

About 170 young people, aged between a month-old and their 20s in the Hulunbuir's children welfare institute will enjoy a better life and have four more teachers thanks to the over 500 lawyers' about 1-million-yuan (US$156,900) donation, according to the Shanghai female lawyers' association.

Between 1959 and 1961, China was hit by a natural disaster, causing many to go hungry.

About 3,000 orphans in Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu Province were sent to Hulunbuir, where cattle and sheep were plentiful, to be raised.

Ejis (meaning mothers in Mongolian), who lived on Hulunbuir's grassland, enthusiastically and generously accepted these children. One of the mothers raised 28 orphans.

Shanghai lawyers donate 1 million yuan to Hulunbuir children in need.
Sun Chao / SHINE

The head of the Shanghai Children's Foundation and the head of the Hulunbuir's children welfare house sign a pairing aid agreement.

"This donation is our return gift for them," said Zou Fuwen, deputy head of the association.

"Female lawyers in Shanghai use their professions to participate in public welfare activities, and assume social responsibilities in many ways such as women's and children's rights protection, and poverty alleviation."

The donation will be sent to the Hulunbuir's welfare house through the Shanghai's Children Foundation over the next five year to improve the children's faculty and educational environment.

Shanghai lawyers donate 1 million yuan to Hulunbuir children in need.
Sun Chao / SHINE

Lawyers discuss how to contribute more to public welfare.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     