News / Metro

Disney takes action to protect rights of consumers

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0
Shanghai Disney Resort on Sunday fired an intern for scalping products.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:52 UTC+8, 2021-12-19       0

Shanghai Disney Resort on Sunday fired an intern for scalping products.

The intern, a university student, worked in the front line of the commodity department in a Disney hotel. He bought Disney products from the Internet and resold to others at higher prices.

In view of the facts that he violated company rules, the resort has ended his internship contract and reported him to his school.

An investigation showed he had no way of accessing inventory.

"We are here to stress that we hold zero tolerance to any scalping behavior, and we will make further measures to protect the rights of consumers as far as we can," the resort said in a statement.

The resort has been in dire straits for hunger marketing and scalper issues, resulting in outrageous prices in the second-hand market.

The problem escalated after it opened online reservations for the purchase of three LinaBell items, including two Christmas limited editions, last week.

The resort has insisted that it has been in close communication with relevant government departments to develop and optimize the sales plan.

"The huge demand and pandemic have been major factors behind the limited inventory at this time," it said in a preview statement.

"We will continue to replenish the regular products, including the Original LinaBell Plush, with increased stock in the coming months."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Disney
Disney
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     