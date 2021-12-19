Disney takes action to protect rights of consumers

Shanghai Disney Resort on Sunday fired an intern for scalping products.

The intern, a university student, worked in the front line of the commodity department in a Disney hotel. He bought Disney products from the Internet and resold to others at higher prices.

In view of the facts that he violated company rules, the resort has ended his internship contract and reported him to his school.

An investigation showed he had no way of accessing inventory.

"We are here to stress that we hold zero tolerance to any scalping behavior, and we will make further measures to protect the rights of consumers as far as we can," the resort said in a statement.

The resort has been in dire straits for hunger marketing and scalper issues, resulting in outrageous prices in the second-hand market.

The problem escalated after it opened online reservations for the purchase of three LinaBell items, including two Christmas limited editions, last week.

The resort has insisted that it has been in close communication with relevant government departments to develop and optimize the sales plan.

"The huge demand and pandemic have been major factors behind the limited inventory at this time," it said in a preview statement.

"We will continue to replenish the regular products, including the Original LinaBell Plush, with increased stock in the coming months."