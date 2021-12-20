No more medium-risk area in Shanghai from midnight

Shanghai will be designated as low-risk from tomorrow's 12am as the lockdown Phase Four of Yulanxiangyuan residential complex will be lifted after a 14-day quarantine

Shanghai will be designated as low-risk from tomorrow's 12am as the lockdown of Phase Four of Yulanxiangyuan residential complex in the Pudong New Area will be lifted after a 14-day quarantine, the city's health authorities announced at 7:30pm on Monday.

The complex has been put under closed-loop management since one of its residents was confirmed to be with COVID-19 on December 7.

The 30-year-old man, had only one dose of vaccination, took a high-speed train from Shanghai to his hometown on December 1 and attended a gathering during which he had contacts with the patient. He returned to the city on December 4.

Now, the patient is being treated in designated hospital.

The city will continue to conduct regular disease prevention and control measures, according to local authorities. People should wear masks, wash their hands frequently, maintain social distance and avoid large crowds.