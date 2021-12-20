Classical garden at Shanghai Expo Culture Park set to open

Shanghai Garden, a highlight of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, will receive visitors when the north section of the park in Pudong opens at the end of this month.

A classical Chinese garden has gradually taken shape on the Huangpu River waterfront in the Pudong New Area.

Shanghai Garden, a highlight of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, covers 50,000 square meters, nearly 2.5 times bigger than the iconic Yuyuan Garden, one of the most well-known Chinese gardens in Shanghai, on the other side of the Huangpu River. It creates a natural echo beside the river.

Winding corridors and overhanging eaves, pavilions and pagodas, stand on rockeries, along gurgling streams or within a thicket of trees, interspersed with a variety of blossoms such as rhododendrons, magnolias and lotus. Black swans on ponds and birds flying over trees inject some vitality to the tranquil garden.

The garden will receive visitors when the north section of the Shanghai Expo Culture Park opens at the end of this month – no date has been decided yet.

The 2-square-kilometer park, in the heart of Pudong's waterfront, is located northwest to the Huangpu River, east to Lupu Bridge and Changqing Road N., south to Tongyao Road and Longbin Road.

It is designed to become an ecological natural forest park incorporating new cultural landmarks and comparable to Central Park in New York and Hyde Park in London. Also, it will become the largest riverside green area in downtown Shanghai once completed.

Construction began in September 2017, and it is set to cost seven years to finish all work. To meet people's demands, authorities have decided to open the park's north section, nearly half of the park's size, to the public first.

Besides Shanghai Garden, the section also features World Expo Garden.

A 1,000-meter-long Sakura Ring Road, planted with cherry trees, will connect the former World Expo pavilions of Italy, France, Russia and Luxembourg, as well as nine themed Europe-style flowerbeds in a bid to echo the four pavilions and preserve the 2010 Expo legacy.

The section also includes the 400-meter-long Temporal Signet Avenue that sheds light on the history of the site – from iron works to Expo site to riverside park, and a 160,000-square-meter forest, allowing visitors to escape the bustling downtown life while walking on plank roads.

Notably, pets are welcome. A 10,000-square-meter dog playground has been built on the Houtan riverside area. Supporting facilities such as canine toilets have been installed.

Here are some useful tips about the park:

How to get there:



Set "P2 parking lot of Shanghai Expo Culture Park" as the destination on navigation apps, and it will lead you to the park's east entrance on Jikun Road. The parking lot requires online reservations in advance, and there are only about 300 parking spots. Therefore, it is advisable to take Metro Line 13 to Shibo Avenue Station.

Where to eat:

There are two temporary dining sites – one dining car offering beverages like coffee north to the West Visitors' Service Center, and two dining cars outside the former Russian Pavilion offering drinks and quick meals.

Reservation information:

Visitors need reservations in advance to use the parking spots, as well as to enter Shanghai Garden and the dog playground. Reservation links will be provided from December 24 noon on the park's official website (http://www.expoculturepark.cn), WeChat account and other online channels.

It is worth noting that Shanghai Garden will be open from 8am to 5pm, free of charge. The dog playground charges 30 yuan (US$4.7) for each dog. It will be open from 8am to 5:30pm. The parking lot charges 40 yuan for parking under seven hours.

For more information, please call 021-58839818

Pandemic control and prevention:

Visitors are required to show their health code and have their temperatures checked at the entrance. Only those with body temperatures below 37.3 degree Celsius will be allowed to enter. They are also required to wear masks at all times.

What to expect after the park opens?

1) Potted landscape and stone exhibition

Site: Shanghai Garden

Exhibition period: opening date – February 6, 2022

Highlight: It will display 280 precious exhibits, especially stones collected during the country's Arctic expedition research.

2) Palace lantern exhibition

Site: Shanghai Garden

Exhibition period: opening date – February 15, 2022

Highlight: It will display more than 50 heritage-listed palace lanterns from Suzhou, Beijing, Henan, Guangzhou and other cities and regions, including those from Suzhou's renowned Zhuozheng Garden. They will be carefully arranged to fit into the surroundings of a classical Chinese garden, taking visitors back to olden times.

3) Wine and Flower Fair

Site: Former French Pavilion

Fair period: 10am-6pm, Fridays to Sundays, January 1–February 15, 2022

Highlight: It will offer more than 100 wines produced in seven regions of the world and a varied selection of flowers. Popular cafes will put up pop-up stores, and Bilibili will create a magic wonderland featuring Tarot readings.

4) Tulip exhibition

Site: Temporal Signet Avenue

Exhibition period: Yet to be decided



Highlight: A total of 300,000 tulips will decorate the 400-meter-long Temporal Signet Avenue.