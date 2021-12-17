Minhang pushes the envelope of innovation

The local district government is implementing initiatives to make the district not only a technology hotspot but also a more green, livable area for its residents.

The Grand neoBay will be a core functional area for Minhang District to build up the Southern Shanghai Science Innovation Center, said Chen Yujian, Party secretary of the district, adding that it will also provide momentum for the future development of the entire district.



The Grand neoBay area features famous innovation facilities and institutions, such as the Zizhu High-Tech Development Zone, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and East China Normal University.

Innovation waterway

"The most important task for the government is to create a comfortable, secure, innovative and entrepreneurial platform for the public," he said. "The software of the platform is the scientific innovation system and its hardware is the environment of the industrial parks and the communities."



He said an innovation zone is coming into being along the Grand neoBay section of the Hengjinggang River, which connects with the Huangpu River and stretches 30 kilometers. Its section that runs through the Grand neoBay is more than 1,000 meters long. On its banks, the government is building a blend of science and technology innovation parks and residential communities.

Chen said the "innovation waterway" used to be lined with outdated factories, but it has become a vigorous and dynamic scientific innovation zone with efforts made in the past few years, featuring the strong senses of innovation and the breath of life and humanity.

The Vi Park, or Huayi Wanchuang Park, on the former site of the Greater China Zhengtai Rubber Factory, is a good example. It has just gone through a major facelift and is expected to not only attract a lot of outstanding startups but also become a high-quality urban public art space.

He said the area will feature bookstores, tea houses, coffee shops, walking paths, bike paths, basketball courts, tennis courts, badminton fields and football pitches for children.

"We hope it will be a beautiful, cozy and vibrant place where business starters can not only walk and rest but also communicate with each other to spark new ideas and creativity," he said. "It can run around the clock, full of vigor during the day and lighting up brightly at night.

Entrepreneurial atmosphere

"To build up a high-quality innovation zone is a shared wish for governments and enterprises. We hope it will become a cradle and a hotspot for innovative technology and a fertile place for young people to innovate and start businesses."



Chen said the government will select outstanding enterprises to settle in the zone while providing high-quality unique public services to meet the needs of the people.

There will be a care center for the elderly in the innovation zone as it is located in the old quarters of the district. There are residential communities in the area which are home to many skilled workers who have made great contributions to the industrial development of the new China and who were entrepreneurs, according to the district Party chief.

"We have to ensure the prosperity of the residents of Minhang, especially the aged, to ensure the fruits of regional development, changes and vitality, integrating industrial and urban development," he said. "I believe the spirits and deeds of the senior residents will enlighten and inspire today's young entrepreneurs."

Chen said he wished parents of young entrepreneurs to see what the places where their children are working look like, to understand and support children's undertaking, and to sense the happiness in the area.

"We are developing a kind of atmosphere where young people are bravely starting up their own businesses. Older people care about entrepreneurial activities and society supports entrepreneurship," he said.

He said apartments for senior residents will be built nearby so that entrepreneurs from all over the country can bring their parents to the zone to live while they work there.

"It's under planning and we hope young people won't have to worry about issues such as living costs, children's education, and medical care.

Chen pointed out that Minhang is at an important period with plenty of opportunities brought by multiple national strategies, such as the construction of the Hongqiao International Open Hub, the integrated development strategy for the Yangtze River Delta region and the development of the Southern Shanghai Science Innovation Center. He said it's also a crucial stage for the transition from old modes of development to new ones.

Major challenges

"There are two major challenges for Minhang," he said. "First, we have to accelerate the optimization of economic structure and enhance the resilience and strength of its economic development; and second, we should accelerate the transformation of the abundant scientific and creative resources into real productivity and boost our competitiveness."



According to Chen, Minhang is rich in scientific and technological resources, including universities, research institutes, high-tech enterprises, regional headquarters of multinational companies and R&D centers.

Minhang's annual research and development expenditure is equivalent to 10 percent of its gross regional product.

"It's an important mission for the whole district to transfer Minhang's economic development into development being driven by science and technology innovation and opening-up and to realize sustainable and high-quality development of the economy," said Chen.

He said the district government has been promoting economic transformation in Jiangchuan and Wujing areas in the southern part of Minhang and will accelerate the process and speed up infrastructure construction to improve supporting facilities for urban life.

"In a report during the seventh district Party congress, we put forward the goal to revitalize former industrial bases and build up a new modern waterfront town featuring beautiful landscapes and perfect services," he said. "We know it will take time, but I believe we can make it happen with joint efforts from all Minhang people."

He said the whole district aims to make itself more innovative, open, ecological, modern, and humanistic, and has laid out detailed development goals for each subdistrict and town. For example, Wujing will be a fashion town featuring science and technology and balanced development between its south and north ends where the Zizhu High-Tech Development Zone and its old industrial zone are located. It's also asked to integrate universities and science and technology parks as well as communities to highlight the function of science and technology in its development.

Livable Minhang

Chen said Minhang has greatly improved its education and health care services and will seek more balanced and high-quality in the area to ensure that every child can enjoy quality education at their doorsteps and each resident can receive high-level medical services.



"Meanwhile, we will build more nursing homes, daycare centers and comprehensive service centers to take care of the aged population and ensure happiness in their later life," said Chen.

He said Minhang also aims to gather more cultural celebrities and organizations to ensure residents can enjoy the cultural splendor of their community, making the region a cultural district.

It will also build up a high-quality ecological environment for the public. In the following five years, it plans to build 600 hectares of new green spaces, 220 kilometers of new greenways and 160,000 square meters of vertical landscapes, and increase the total number of parks to 220. By then, its per-capita ratio of parks and green areas will reach 12 square meters, and the tree coverage rate will reach 20 percent.