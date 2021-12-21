COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 imported cases reported

They are Chinese returning from Namibia, the US and the UK. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported five imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Namibia who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 14.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 14.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on December 17.

The fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the US, and the fifth patient, a Chinese working in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 18.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 71 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,592 imported cases, 2,484 have been discharged upon recovery and 108 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Seven are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.