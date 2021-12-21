Dongzhi sees 392,100 tomb sweepers at city cemeteries

Shanghai's 54 cemeteries and columbariums received 392,100 tomb sweepers on Tuesday, the day of dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, about the same as on the corresponding day last year.

They brought an extra 79,700 vehicles onto the streets, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time when Chinese people pay respects to their ancestors. It falls on December 21 this year.

Last year, the number of tomb sweepers recorded on the day of dongzhi reached about 400,000 in the city.

But news ways of tomb sweeping are now gaining acceptance.

Some 2,600 residents paid online tribute instead of offline visits on Tuesday, and 1,631 families requested cemetery staff to sweep tombs for them, following procedures such as cleaning the graves, bowing and laying flowers.

Since December 1, cemeteries and columbariums in the city have received 1.376 million tomb sweepers since the city's dongzhi tomb-sweeping period started.

They put an extra 280,300 vehicles on the roads while 22,654 urns were interred during the period.

In total, 12,954 residents paid online tribute during the period, and 2,521 families requested cemetery staff to sweep tombs for them.

Under a mandatory reservation mechanism to prevent public gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cemeteries in Shanghai witnessed smooth order, with no overcrowding or gathering, the bureau said.