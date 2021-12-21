News / Metro

Report reveals local residents' top health problems

Cervical vertebra issues, fatty liver, and bone mass reduction or osteoporosis are the leading health problems ailing both men and women in Shanghai, a health report showed.
Cervical vertebra issues, fatty liver, and bone mass reduction or osteoporosis are the leading health problems ailing both men and women in Shanghai, a health report based on health checkup data from 850,000 local residents showed.

Obesity and prostate problems were other top issues for males while females were dogged by thyroid nodule and breast nodule, the report added.

The incidence of thyroid nodule, cervical vertebra problem and breast nodule has kept rising based on data between 2016 and 2020. Experts forecast that the incidence of cervical vertebra problems will reach 80 percent, thyroid nodule over 50 percent and breast nodule over 40 percent in 2030 under the current trend.

"Regular health checkup and early cancer screening are extremely important, in addition to a healthy lifestyle," said Zhang Ligang, CEO of iKang Healthcare Group, which compiled the report.

"We have introduced a cancer screening project targeting liver cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer and lung cancer. Early detection can help ensure long-term survival and good life quality."

Since 2017, 743 persons in Shanghai, whose health checkup at iKang showed abnormal results, have been diagnosed with cancer during follow-up checks. Thyroid cancer was the top disease, followed by lung cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer and prostate cancer, Zhang revealed.

Eye health was another major issue.

More than 70 percent of the 280,000 people who underwent eye ground checks between July 2018 and June 2021 in Shanghai were found to have problems, 2.8 percentage points higher than the national level. The incidence rate grew quickly among people over 40 years old.

Ti Gong

Doctors check a patient's lung CT scan at an iKang health checkup center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
