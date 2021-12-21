News / Metro

Feeling blessed: New exhibition on Chinese auspicious culture opens

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  23:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
A special exhibition at the Shanghai History Museum for the first time collects all best wishes in Chinese auspicious culture in one place and explains all of its signs.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  23:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0

19 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A tiger hat with silver ornaments from the period of the Republic of China

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A fan painted with roaring tigers by Cheng Zhang from the late Qing Dynasty and the early period of the Republic of China

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A bronze mirror with an immortal and deer motif from Jin Dynasty (left) and a bell-shaped bronze mirror with an immortal and crane motif from the Song Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A three-legged gilt silver dish with a deer and Ganoderma lucidum motif from Tang Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A white glaze petal-edged dish pressed with a dragon motif from Yuan Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A famille rose vase with a motif of a chayote, a peach and a pomegranate from Qing Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • Silver saucers with the Chinese characters "fortune, wealth, longevity" from Qing Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A pair of silver peaches made by Zhang Shanliu from Qing Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A famille rose vase with patterns of clouds and bats from Qing Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A blue and white red-glazed dish with butterfly patterns

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A bronze mirror with the motif of deity, tortoise and crane from Jin Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • An overlay snuff bottle with mandarin duck patterns from Qing Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A yellow-glazed famille rose hatbox with magpie and plum patterns from Qing Dynasty

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • Some visitors have a guided preview of the exhibition on Tuesday.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • The exhibition features some stylized settings.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A visitor takes a picture at the exhibits.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A setting displaying cranes and the pine, which are auspicious signs in Chinese culture for longevity.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • At the exit of the exhibition, settings in styles of Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai culture which shares similarity to China in certain aspects of their auspicious culture.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A wish of Happy New Year from the museum at the exit of the exhibition.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Those who are born in the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac have reasons to feel lucky about themselves next year, as the tiger in Chinese culture is a symbol of fortune and wealth.

This is revealed in the opening chapter of a new special exhibition at the Shanghai History Museum that for the first time collects all best wishes in Chinese auspicious culture in one place.

Like people elsewhere, Chinese people developed their own auspicious culture over the course of history, drawing inspiration from observing and living in nature. And the four pillars of this culture are "fortune, wealth, longevity and happiness."

The exhibition features about 300 exhibits from nature, history and art that track the thousands of years of evolution of the auspicious culture in China and its expression in different realms of life.

If you're curious as to why Chinese people hold the horse, the monkey, the bat, and the butterfly, as well as peach and pine dear, this well-curated exhibition is the right place to have your questions answered.

The exhibition is located on the first floor of the East Building of the Shanghai History Museum at 325 Nanjing Road W.

Opened on Tuesday, it will run through March 13 next year.

Some of the exhibits have travelled to Shanghai from the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and the Hebei Museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     