Feeling blessed: New exhibition on Chinese auspicious culture opens

19 Photos | View Slide Show › A tiger hat with silver ornaments from the period of the Republic of China Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A fan painted with roaring tigers by Cheng Zhang from the late Qing Dynasty and the early period of the Republic of China Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A bronze mirror with an immortal and deer motif from Jin Dynasty (left) and a bell-shaped bronze mirror with an immortal and crane motif from the Song Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A three-legged gilt silver dish with a deer and Ganoderma lucidum motif from Tang Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A white glaze petal-edged dish pressed with a dragon motif from Yuan Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A famille rose vase with a motif of a chayote, a peach and a pomegranate from Qing Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Silver saucers with the Chinese characters "fortune, wealth, longevity" from Qing Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A pair of silver peaches made by Zhang Shanliu from Qing Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A famille rose vase with patterns of clouds and bats from Qing Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A blue and white red-glazed dish with butterfly patterns Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A bronze mirror with the motif of deity, tortoise and crane from Jin Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

An overlay snuff bottle with mandarin duck patterns from Qing Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A yellow-glazed famille rose hatbox with magpie and plum patterns from Qing Dynasty Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Some visitors have a guided preview of the exhibition on Tuesday. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

The exhibition features some stylized settings. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A visitor takes a picture at the exhibits. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A setting displaying cranes and the pine, which are auspicious signs in Chinese culture for longevity. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

At the exit of the exhibition, settings in styles of Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai culture which shares similarity to China in certain aspects of their auspicious culture. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

A wish of Happy New Year from the museum at the exit of the exhibition. Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Those who are born in the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac have reasons to feel lucky about themselves next year, as the tiger in Chinese culture is a symbol of fortune and wealth.

This is revealed in the opening chapter of a new special exhibition at the Shanghai History Museum that for the first time collects all best wishes in Chinese auspicious culture in one place.

Like people elsewhere, Chinese people developed their own auspicious culture over the course of history, drawing inspiration from observing and living in nature. And the four pillars of this culture are "fortune, wealth, longevity and happiness."

The exhibition features about 300 exhibits from nature, history and art that track the thousands of years of evolution of the auspicious culture in China and its expression in different realms of life.

If you're curious as to why Chinese people hold the horse, the monkey, the bat, and the butterfly, as well as peach and pine dear, this well-curated exhibition is the right place to have your questions answered.

The exhibition is located on the first floor of the East Building of the Shanghai History Museum at 325 Nanjing Road W.

Opened on Tuesday, it will run through March 13 next year.

Some of the exhibits have travelled to Shanghai from the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History and the Hebei Museum.