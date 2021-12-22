COVID-19 in Shanghai: five imported cases

They are Chinese returning from the UK, the UAE, Georgia and Serbia. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported five imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 6 via Finland.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on December 6 via Switzerland.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on December 6.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the local airport on December 7.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Serbia who arrived at the local airport on December 14.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 52 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,597 imported cases, 2,486 have been discharged upon recovery and 111 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 374 have been discharged upon recovery. Seven are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while three asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.