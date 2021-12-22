News / Metro

Heavy fog blankets Shanghai, triggering orange alert

Zhu Yuting
Chen Huizhi
Yang Jian
Zhu Yuting Chen Huizhi Yang Jian
  12:14 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
An orange fog alert was issued by the Shanghai meteorological bureau at 7am this morning, warning that visibility could fall to less than 200 meters.
Zhu Yuting
Chen Huizhi
Yang Jian
Zhu Yuting Chen Huizhi Yang Jian
  12:14 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
Heavy fog blankets Shanghai, triggering orange alert
Dong Jun / SHINE

A man stands on a viewing platform amid Wednesday's heavy fog at the Lujiabang ferry port.

Heavy fog blankets Shanghai, triggering orange alert
Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau

The Bund at 9am on Wednesday

An orange fog alert was issued by the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau at 7am this morning, warning that visibility could fall to less than 200 meters during the next 6 hours in some areas outside the central city area.

The orange alert is the second level in a three-tier system.

Shanghai's emergency management bureau reminded local departments to prepare emergency response teams for the foggy weather.

Some of the city's expressways were partially closed, but all reopened except for some entry and exit ramps by 9am, police said.

All traffic police officers were on duty on Wednesday morning during the foggy weather, and no traffic accidents resulting in injuries or deaths were reported between 7am and 9am, according to Shanghai traffic police.

Heavy fog blankets Shanghai, triggering orange alert
Ti Gong

Baoshan traffic police help motorists cross the Huangpu River via the Changjiang Road Tunnel on Wednesday morning.

The number of police officers patrolling the city's expressways was twice that of regular days, and more officers were deployed to manage traffic at the entrances and exits of tunnels along the Huangpu River, police said.

Since some ferry lines over the Huangpu River were suspended, police led the way for bikers and e-bikers to cross the river through the sub-river tunnels.

About 30 flights were canceled and over a dozen others were delayed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday morning due to poor visibility amid the fog.

The dense fog began shrouding Pudong airport around 5am, reducing visibility on runways to only 200 meters.

Operations were restored after 10am, when two departing flights were still delayed for over two hours and another 11 were over an hour late.

Takeoff and landing of flights at Hongqiao airport have not been affected.

The city was lightly polluted this morning with PM2.5 recordings reaching 91 micrograms per cubic meter. Air quality is expected to improve this afternoon.

Heavy fog blankets Shanghai, triggering orange alert
Dong Jun / SHINE

A traffic jam this morning at Minhang District's Xinzhuang traffic interchange

New round of cold air

Today's temperature is forecast to range between 7 and 16 degrees Celsius, while the autumn-like weather is expected to end this weekend as a new round of strong cold fronts will arrive.

The cold front will hit the city from Saturday, dropping the temperature to between 2 and 5 degrees.

Sunday will see low temperatures dipping below zero to minus 1 degree with the high only reaching 3 degrees.

This year's 22nd solar term, dongzhi, or the Winter Solstice, fell on Tuesday. There is always heavy snowfall in the northern areas of China during this solar term, which is believed to portend a bumper year for crops. Snow piles up to cover the earth to create a good environment for winter crops.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Hongqiao
Huangpu
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     