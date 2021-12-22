Tree-hole paintings bring warmth in festive season

Graffiti paintings on tree hollows along local streets have become a new trend in Shanghai to turn the natural cavities into works of art and a warm urban decoration.

Animals like kangaroos, birds, peacock, penguin and chinchillas along with other natural inhabitants in tree holes have been painted on a dozen of trees with hollows along Sichuan Road N. and North Bund in Hongkou District.

Tree holes can be caused when an injury to the tree, such as breakage of a limb, creates an opening through the bark and exposes the sapwood.

The local greenery authority usually uses cement, lime and other materials to fill up the tree hollows in winter to protect the sapwood from fungi and bacteria.

However, the grey scar-like patches are often deemed as an unpleasant eyesore to pedestrians and not harmonious with the urban environment.

The landscaping and city appearance bureau of Hongkou invited professional painters and graffiti artists to decorate the tree holes with innovative paintings in a pilot scheme.

They first removed the decayed matter from the tree hollows and covered the cavity with fire-retardant materials. The surfaces of the tree hollows were then sanded and sealed off with waterproof paint. They then used environmentally-friendly pigments to paint over the tree hollows.

Small animals now look like living or hiding inside the hollows as they greet passers-by.

The paintings don't hurt the trees, but instead repair and cover the holes and prevent water loss, said a bureau official. Each filling will last for at least two years.

The practice has drawn praise from residents and will therefore be promoted on more streets and parks in Hongkou, officials said.

Zhou Jing, a resident living near Sichuan Road N., said the tree-hole paintings have not only beautified the commercial street, but also raised awareness about environmental protection among children.

"My daughter used to complain that the ugly cement filling in the tree hollows spoiled her good mood. She is now happy to see the colorful paintings," Zhou explained.

