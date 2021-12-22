Former top Fengxian official on trial for taking bribes

Fengxian District's former deputy director went on trial on Wednesday, accused of allegedly taking bribes totalling more than 24 million yuan (US$3.77million).

Ti Gong

The woman, Tang Lina, 59, had successively served as political commissar of the Yangpu branch of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, deputy director of Fengxian District, Party secretary and director of the Fengxian Public Security Bureau and other positions during the past 14 years.

Procurators said that as a governmental official, Tang took the advantage of her position to accept bribes and assist others in some projects and cases.



The amount of money involved was extremely large, and she should take the criminal responsibility for her behavior, they added.