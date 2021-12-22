News / Metro

Some Shanghai office buildings to convert to zero-carbon models

Electric power generation in the office buildings will rely on renewable hydroelectric resources, furthering the goal of cutting carbon emissions.
Wuhan Tiandi Business Cluster

A zero-carbon office model will be introduced into office buildings in Shanghai, SHUI ON WORKX, an office business management subsidiary of real estate giant Shui On Land, announced on Tuesday.

The model expected to be introduced to office buildings in Shanghai soon will be similar to the zero-carbon system implemented at an office building within the Wuhan Tiandi Business Cluster in Wuhan, in central China's Hubei Province.

Under the "green electric power" plan, electric power generation in the office buildings will rely on renewable hydroelectric resources, furthering the goal of cutting carbon emissions and achieving sustainable development for companies working indoors.

WORKX, a magazine of SHUI ON WORKX, explores the new trend of zero-carbon office.

It is estimated that the use of 100 percent clean renewable energy will cut carbon emissions by more than 40 million kilograms annually, creating a benchmark of sustainable zero-carbon office models, SHUI ON WORKX said.

It manages nearly two million square meters of urban office projects nationwide with 25 years of experience in the field. The announcement was made during the debut of WORKX, a magazine of SHUI ON WORKX, which will discuss topics such as sustainable development and green office models.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shui On Land
