College students increasingly taking part in telecom, net scams

College students have been found taking part in telecom and Internet scams, Jiading District procurators said, with a total of 428 people in 110 cases being charged this year.

In one typical case, details of which were released by the procurators, two college students, surnamed Hong and Chen, defrauded people under the guise of exchanging Hong Kong dollars.

The two posted money trading information online. In one incident, a resident of the suburban district, surnamed Huang, transferred 21,599 yuan (US$3,389) to Chen's Alipay account. Chen took 7,500 yuan from the amount with Hong keeping 14,099 yuan.

As Chen and Hong were young, positively cooperated with the investigation and refunded the scam money, procurators decided not to take action against them.

Procurators also found some college students illegally selling credit cards.

"Not just college students, but also young people who have just stepped out of their home confines into society have been found being bamboozled by their peers to participate in the scamming process," one of the Jiading procurators said.

