Time-honored downtown stores kick off New Year celebration

Shopping carnival the first of its type for landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall which has been decorated with multiple art installations.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's over century-old department stores and time-honored brands on Nanjing Road E. jointly launched a shopping carnival on Thursday for the city's New Year retail season.

The 114-year-old Wing On Department Store and the 85-year-old No. 1 Shopping Center will release joint vouchers for the first time along with over 30 time-honored brands such as Xing Hua Lou, Sunya, Shendacheng and Taikang on the pedestrian street.

Customers can buy the vouchers by searching "Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall" on Alipay and enjoy half-price discounts on Saturday and Tuesday. The vouchers can also be used at the gift store of Shanghai Museum.

It is the first time for the shopping centers, old brands and fashion stores on Nanjing Road E. to jointly launch a promotion campaign, according to Huangpu District government. The aim is to develop the landmark commercial street into a "super shopping center," the government said.

The pedestrian street has been decorated for the New Year celebration, with multiple art installations set up for citizens and tourists to take photos.

Ti Gong

A New Year bazaar also has opened at Qi Chong Tian Building (the Seventh Heaven Hotel), designed by American architect Elliot Hazzard in 1932. The city's time-honored brands and products popular at China International Import Expo will be available at the bazaar.

Shanghai Museum has cooperated with the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall for the first time. A tiger image based on one of the museum's key exhibits, the New Year painting of the woodcut seal of Zhangzhou in southeast Fujian Province, has been designed onto a cloth bag for random presentation to consumers.

The stores and eateries will follow strict COVID-19 prevention measures during the shopping campaign, organizers said.

The event is part of the "Spend New Year on Nanjing Road" campaign, jointly initiated by Huangpu District government departments and state-owned enterprises New World and Bailian.

Nanjing Road was constructed in 1851 as Park Lane and ran from the Bund to a race track on today's Henan Road. It was extended to Zhejiang Road in 1854 before being further stretched to Xizang Road in 1862.

Nanjing Road E. was converted into a pedestrian street and opened to the public on the night of September 20, 1999, after which it quickly became an attraction for both tourists and local residents. The pedestrian street was further extended in 2019 from Henan Road M. until Sichuan Road M. and opened to public in September 2020.