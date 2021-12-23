Citywide health campaign ratcheted up in advance of New Year

Officials targeting wet markets, Metro stations, streetside stores and hotels to ensure infectious disease prevention and control measures are observed.

Local health authorities have stepped up monitoring of coronavirus-control measures, targeting key venues, key populations and key events in line with the arrival of New Year.

Officials will check wet markets, streetside stores, hotels, Metro stations and public toilets for infectious disease prevention and control measures like mask wearing, disinfection, temperature-checking and ventilation issues.

In addition, a citywide cleansing and vector-control campaign has also been active since mid-December, especially since the outbreak of hemorrhagic fever in Xi'an of Shaanxi Province, a rodent-borne infectious disease.

Old residential complexes, construction sites and villages are all targets for their control of rats, mosquitoes, cockroaches and flies, health officials said.