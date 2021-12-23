News / Metro

Trip.com offers full refund on Xi'an hotel bookings

Trip.com is offering full refund to those who have booked accommodations in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, following the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the ancient city.
A Shanghai-based top online travel operator is offering full refund to tourists who have booked accommodations in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, following the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the ancient city.

Those who have booked hotels in Xi'an with the accommodation duration from Thursday through January 6 are eligible for a full refund, Trip.com announced on Thursday afternoon.

The hotel booking should have been made before Thursday for a full refund.

Interprovincial group tours and the sales of air tickets plus hotel packages to Shaanxi have been suspended by the province's culture and tourism authorities.

The ancient city of Xi'an has been under lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trip.com said residents of Xi'an, who cannot travel outside due to the lockdown, can also able apply for a full refund if they have bought tourism packages on the platform.

The city had reported 143 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

