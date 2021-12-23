News / Metro

Local port hits landmark in unmanned transportation of containers

  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-23       0
The Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai has transported 40,000 standard containers with its "5G+L4" unmanned heavy truck transportation system this year.
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-12-23       0

  • The transportation of the 40,000th container with an unmanned heavy truck at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The transportation of the 40,000th container with an unmanned heavy truck at the port on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The transportation of the 40,000th container with an unmanned heavy truck at the port on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The transportation of the 40,000th container with an unmanned heavy truck at the port on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

  • The transportation of the 40,000th container with an unmanned heavy truck at the port on Thursday.

    Ti Gong

Another standard container set out on an unmanned heavy truck on Thursday at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, the largest container port in the world, becoming the 40,000th container thus transported this year.

With that, the goal for unmanned transportation of containers at the port for this year was met, the city's transportation commission said.

The port is the first in China to deploy unmanned smart heavy trucks to transport containers from the dock to the logistics park of the port over Donghai Bridge.

The trucks are equipped with various cutting-edge technologies, including the 5G communication technology, the highest level (L4) of unmanned driving, artificial intelligence and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology.

Over the past two years, about 61,000 standard containers have been transported this way, with sustained technological updates.

Shanghai aims to take a leading position in the world in building a smart sea-road-railway transportation system while ensuring its security, cost effectiveness and efficiency, the commission said.

This, according to the commission, is part of the city's ambition to build its own industry of smart connected vehicles and market for such vehicles.

