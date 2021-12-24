COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 new imported cases

They are Chinese returning from Hong Kong SAR, Tanzania, Russia, the US and the UK. Meanwhile, three patients including one asymptomatic case were discharged upon recovery.

The city reported eight imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on December 15.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on December 17.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on December 19.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region who arrived at the local airport on December 5.

The fifth patient, a Chinese studying in the United States, and the sixth and seventh patient, both Chinese visiting relatives in the US, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on December 20.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on December 20.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 59 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients including one asymptomatic case were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,616 imported cases, 2,493 have been discharged upon recovery and 123 are still hospitalized.

Eight imported suspected cases are undergoing tests.

Of all the 388 local cases, 375 have been discharged upon recovery. Six are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while two asymptomatic infections are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.