Moments in December 2021: city life through our lens

Shanghai Daily photographers captured some lively moments of our city life in the past month.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
The day and night of a newly-opened shopping complex along the Suzhou Creek. The "Tian An 1000 Trees," which includes restaurants, museums, art galleries and entertainment sites, has been dubbed the city's Hanging Gardens of Babylon.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A vaccination center offering free third dose – or booster shot – of the COVID-19 vaccine is seen on Changshou Road on December 16.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Diners queue outside Shanghai Fuchun Xiaolong Eatery on Yuyuan Road on December 20 as it will shut down around the end of the year to allow for the upgrade of the iconic road. Fuchun Xiaolong is famous for its Xiaolongbao, a kind of soup dumpling popular with local people.
Dong Jun / SHINE
A dumping site for shared bicycles on Lianhua Road S. How to recycle these bikes remains a big question.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Book lovers swarm to a secondhand bookstore on Zhengsu Road on December 12 before its imminent closure. The owner of the bookstore, which has been open for more than 20 years near Fudan University, said the building where his shop is located will undergo a revamp and he is now looking for a new location to sell his collection of books.
