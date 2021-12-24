Law education course launched at city hospital

Officials keen to enhance medical staff's knowledge of law to better serve patients, protect their rights and prevent disputes.

A law education program has been launched at Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital in cooperation with Changning District People's Court.

Hospital officials said it is important to promote law knowledge among medical staff to enhance their awareness, better serve patients, streamline medical processes and protect the rights of medical staff and patients.



The course will feature regular lectures and group discussions.

Practice in line with laws and regulations is effective in preventing medical disputes, officials said.