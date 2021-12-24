News / Metro

App developed for pancreatic cancer detection

An artificial intelligence app offering self-evaluation and medical guidance and helping achieve early detection and precise diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer was unveiled in Shanghai on Friday.

The "pancreas health" app, which was jointly developed by the Shanghai Digital Medicine Innovation Center and Ruijin Hospital, will observe and collect models of people's lifestyles and life signs through wearable appliances, and make an evaluation model for the risk of pancreatic diseases for earlier detection of pancreatic cancer and instructions on individualized treatment, hospital officials said.

Pancreatic cancer is seen as the king of cancer due to its high malignancy, poor treatment effects and difficulty for early detection. Its prevalence is rising, with no effective treatment. The five-year survival rate is only 5 to 7 percent. It usually has no typical symptoms in early stages and isn't detected until it has spread.

"We want to improve the rate of early detection by 10 to 20 percentage points from the current 20 percent through this app, which means more patients can receive in-time treatment," said Dr Shen Baiyong, vice president of Ruijin Hospital.

Shen said people with diabetes, obesity and high blood fat face a higher risk of pancreatic cancer, which is closely related to lifestyle.

"Early alerts about the risk and proper intervention and instruction to such people can be useful for early pancreatic cancer screening and detection," he said.

The app promotes knowledge on pancreatic cancer, conducts data collection on people's habits, behaviors and medical information, and performs risk evaluations on pancreatic diseases.

Detecting high risk, the app provides guidance for checkups and offers health education.

For patients who have already suffered pancreatic diseases, the app also collects data on life signs, gives direction and monitoring of their lifestyle and informs them about follow-up hospital visits.

"What to learn from the app data: how to keep a healthy life and what habits are risk factors for pancreatic cancer; what kind of symptoms are alarming; and what kind of checks should be done after suffering these symptoms," Shen said.

