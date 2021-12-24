Renji Hospital honored as a center of excellence

Shanghai's Renji Hospital was selected for the National Standardized Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center (Center of Excellence), the only hospital in Shanghai granted the honor.

Shanghai's Renji Hospital was selected for the National Standardized Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center (Center of Excellence), the only hospital in Shanghai granted the honor. There are 14 such centers in the nation, hospital officials said on Friday.

The purpose is to enhance China's cardiovascular disease management and quality through standardized cardiovascular disease treatment, offering clinical guidance and improving clinical capabilities, research and talent training.

Renji said it will further perfect treatment systems and processes, and direct other city hospitals to improve their overall capabilities.