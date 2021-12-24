News / Metro

Looking back at 2021 through a slow shutter

There is only one week left in 2021. Do you wish time moved more slowly? Photographer Dong Jun shares some photos he took via slow shutter in the past year.
There is only one week left in 2021. Do you wish time moved more slowly? Shanghai Daily photographer Dong Jun shares some photos he took via slow shutter in the past year.

January 17: A man sweeps leaves in Xujiahui Park when the first cold wave of 2021 hit Shanghai.

April 18: At 7am, more than 6,000 runners of 2021 Shanghai Half Marathon start their journey in Lujiazui in the Pudong New Area.

April 24: The first public open day of the Shanghai Auto show

April 30: Passengers at the Hongqiao Railway Station before the Labor Day holiday

May 11: Diving trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are held in the Oriental Sports Center in Pudong.

  • June 30: Tourists enjoy the light show for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on Zhapu Road Bridge.

  • July 18: The Central, which witnessed the prosperous past of Nanjing Road for a century, links four historic buildings under a dreamlike structure. Its sparkling 4,000 square meters were decorated with 12,000 LED bulbs.

    Dong Jun / SHINE
August 19: A patient uses medical aids for rehabilitation training at a community health service center in the Dapuqiao neighborhood. Building pilot community rehabilitation centers has been one of the goals for the Shanghai government in 2021.

  • October 17: The 2021 Shanghai Elite 10K Race is held in Putuo District with 5,500 runners. Due to the pandemic, the race was the last marathon game held in Shanghai this year.

  • November 9: Visitors to the 4th China International Import Expo leave the exhibition hall via Metro Line 2.

