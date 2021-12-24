Looking back at 2021 through a slow shutter
There is only one week left in 2021. Do you wish time moved more slowly? Shanghai Daily photographer Dong Jun shares some photos he took via slow shutter in the past year.
June 30: Tourists enjoy the light show for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on Zhapu Road Bridge.Dong Jun / SHINE
July 18: The Central, which witnessed the prosperous past of Nanjing Road for a century, links four historic buildings under a dreamlike structure. Its sparkling 4,000 square meters were decorated with 12,000 LED bulbs.Dong Jun / SHINE
October 17: The 2021 Shanghai Elite 10K Race is held in Putuo District with 5,500 runners. Due to the pandemic, the race was the last marathon game held in Shanghai this year.Dong Jun / SHINE
November 9: Visitors to the 4th China International Import Expo leave the exhibition hall via Metro Line 2.Dong Jun / SHINE